General News of Friday, 23 October 2020

Source: kuulpeeps.com

I’m NaijaAF: Ghanaian youth support Nigerians amid #EndSARS protests

I’m NaijaAF filter

People all over the world including celebrities like Beyoncé, Kanye West, Rihanna, John Boyega, Gabrielle Union have declared their support for Nigerians as they fight against police brutality in their country.



Numerous protests have been held in Nigeria, and the most recent one ended in a bloodbath.



On Tuesday, October 20, 2020, unarmed protesters were reportedly shot at by the Nigerian military at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos, leaving many injured and some reported dead.



To enable Ghanaian youth to show their support for Nigerians in a cool way, Influencer Africa has created an Instagram filter with the catchphrase ‘I’m NaijaAF’ and colours of the Nigerian flag.





