I lost the primaries, but I’ll not abandon my duties – Bosome Freho MP

Politics of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Akwasi Darko Boateng, the Member of Parliament for Bosome Freho, has pledged to continue serving his constituents despite losing the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primaries.



The MP pledged not to let defeat hinder his ability to fulfill his promises to his people.



According to him, he was elected as MP, and his term has not ended; hence, he holds a duty to discharge his duties as required.



He said he had accepted defeat and moved on after the primaries.



Akwasi Darko Boateng said he has been instrumental in promoting good roads, with constructors being deployed to work on the project.



The roads marked for construction include Ampaha to Ankaase through Dompa; Ampaha to Asiwa through Adeito; Asiwa to Tebeso through Nsuaem; and Esaase to Banso.



According to him, some of the major roads in the district, most especially Asiwa to Tebeso will be repaired as well as the Asiwa Ampaha road.



He added that other roads, including Esaase to Banso, will see reshaping. He said that through his efforts, the MP, Bosome Freho will soon have caterpillars, rollers and other heavy-duty machines that help shape the roads from time to time.



He also assured the people of his full support and service until he leaves office in 2025.