I look forward to working with you – Oppong Nkrumah to Fatimatu

Source: 3 News

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said he looks forward to working with the Deputy Ministerial nominee to the ministry, Fatimatu Abubakar.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo named his deputy ministerial nominees on Wednesday, April 21.



In a tweet after the list was released, Mr Oppong Nkrymah who is also a lawmaker for Ofoase Ayirebi said “Hello Fatimatu_A We look forward to welcoming you shortly to the information ministry. Congratulations on your nomination.”



A statement issued by the presidency on Wednesday, April 21 also indicates that all thirty-nine ministers will serve in twenty-four positions.



Read his twweet below



