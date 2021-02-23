General News of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

I look forward to publicly receiving Coronavirus vaccine – Okudzeto Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has started a campaign against anti-vaccination ahead of the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccination in Ghana.



In a post on his social media handles, Mr. Ablakwa said he is prepared and ready to publicly take a COVID-19 jab.



“As MP for North Tongu, I am absolutely ready for the COVID-19 vaccine when it gets to my turn. I look forward to publicly receiving the jab,” the MP wrote.



He has thus urged his constituents to do same when it gets to their turn and has also called for a confrontation against vaccine hesitancy by ignoring conspiracies around the COVID-19 vaccines.



“I urge all my constituents and other compatriots to do same.

Let us all do our best to boldly confront vaccine hesitancy. It is time to develop more confidence in our scientists and ignore the conspiracy theorists. Please help reach out to all ‘anti-vaxxers’ with the obviously compelling scientific evidence and let’s #DefeatCOVIDTogether,” the MP added.



Already some Ghanaians have indicated their unwillingness to undergo COVID-19 vaccination.



Their hesitation is mostly borne out of several conspiracy theories some of which question the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines.



Scientists and experts have so far vouched for the efficacy of the vaccines indicating it has close to no side effects.



