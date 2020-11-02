Politics of Monday, 2 November 2020

Source: 3 News

I’ll win by 90% – Joe Wise

Member of Parliamentary for Bekwai Constituency, Joseph Osei Owusu

The Member of Parliamentary for Bekwai Constituency, Joseph Osei Owusu, has projected securing a 90 percent victory for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in next month’s elections.



The Member of Parliament, who also doubles as the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, explained that despite the seeming cracks, opponents allege, is deepening in his backyard, he is confident of a landslide victory.



Speaking on Akoma FM‘s morning show GhanAkoma, lawyer Osei Owusu, popularly known as Joe Wise, told host Kofi Asante Ennin that the “NPP in Bekwai is not perturbed even as some people claim that the independent candidate will pull surprises on December 7”.



“We don’t fall for speculations,” he stressed.



“I don’t want to discuss people but what we know is that Bekwai NPP is wining the elections despite the emergence of an independent Parliamentary candidate.”



Meanwhile, the independent parliamentary candidate, lawyer Akwasi Amofa Agyemang launched his manifesto over the weekend with thousands of constituents attending.



Reports from the mammoth rally explains huge support for lawyer Amofa and the intended 90 percent win by the MP could be a mirage.



With just less than 40 days to elections as the campaign intensifies, Bekwai Constituency has been identified as one of the numerous flashpoints in the Ashanti Region.



The heat is sparked between the sitting MP and lawyer Agyemang as the constituents gear up to decide who lobbies to be in Parliament beyond 2021.

