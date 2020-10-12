Politics of Monday, 12 October 2020

Source: 3 News

I’ll win Kpone Katamanso by 10,000 votes margin – Hopeson Adorye

Hopeson Adorye is contesting for Kpone Katamanso seat

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the Kpone Katamanso Constituency, Hopeson Adorye, has said he will win the seat by a 10,000 vote margin.



He told TV3 in an interview with that the constituency has not seen any major development for the past 28 years that the seat has been occupied by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



To that end, he said the electorate will change their voting pattern in favour of the governing New Patriotic Party.



“The people of Kpone Katamanso are going to vote for me,” he said, adding that “I am going to win by 10,000 margin”.



This is because “the NDC has not helped Kpone Katamanso”.



Meanwhile, the NDC candidate of the area has said the people of the constituency will not vote for the NPP.



He expressed optimism that the party will win the constituency again.



“No true NDC members will vote skirt and blouse,” he said.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.