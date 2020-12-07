Politics of Monday, 7 December 2020

I'll use helicopter gunships to kill armed robbers as president – PNC’s Apasera

PNC's Presidential Candidate, Mr. David Apasera

The presidential candidate of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Mr. David Apasera, has said that if he is elected in the December 7 general elections, he will ensure that armed robbers are killed by helicopter gunships.



He made this known in response to an outbreak of armed robbery attacks in the Upper East regional capital, Bolgatanga.



“You need to have a professionally trained paramilitary group to handle the security. The police are there, yes. The police are there. You also need to equip the police properly. You have to give the police bulletproof jackets, night goggles, and so on to fight crime."



“But the criminals block you in the middle of the road in the bush. Now, how would the police respond? They have to come with a siren. And if they are driving from here (Bolgatanga) to Walewale, which is about 32 miles, how long will— by the time they reach there, they have vandalized you."



“We are saying that we will have this paramilitary organization under the command of an army officer of the status of a lieutenant, a captain or major. And, then, we will have a military gunship stationed in every regional capital."



“The moment they get the signal that some people have blocked anywhere, the helicopter gunship is in the air within the shortest possible time. When criminals know that when they confront you they will be fired from the top, they will not confront you."



“What we want to do is to ensure the harm is not done. People are suffering. That’s our policy. When we come, we are going to take it up,” assured the Zuarungu-born former Member of Parliament (MP) for the then Bolgatanga Constituency (now split into Bolgatanga Central and Bolgatanga East)."



Mr. Apasera explained that the paramilitary organization to supplement the operations of the police in a more state-of-the-art approach against armed robbers.

