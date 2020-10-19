Politics of Monday, 19 October 2020

I’ll upgrade Ajumako UEW campus to a fully-fledged university – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama, on Saturday, 17 October 2020, announced that he will upgrade the College of Languages, Education of the University of Education, Winneba situated at Ajumako in the Central Region into an autonomous university.



Addressing a durbar of chiefs and the people of Ajumako, the former President said: "It has been our plan that when we open satellite campuses and they grow to a certain stage and have the required facilities, we will convert them into fully-fledged universities," assuring the chiefs that the Ajumako Campus of the UEW would be converted into an autonomous university when he wins the December 7 election.



He reminded the people that the NDC has an accomplished record in the area of establishing public universities across the country, and will fulfil the promise to the people of Ajumako.



President Mahama mentioned the University of Education, Winneba, University of Health and Allied Sciences in Ho, University of Development Studies in Tamale, University of Energy and Natural Resources in Sunyani and the University of Environment and Sustainable Development in Somanya among the universities built by the NDC.



Welcoming the former President, Omanhene of the Ajumako Traditional Area, Okokodurfo Ogyeeabo Nana Kwamena Hammah-Ababio II, thanked him for the development projects executed by his administration but lamented that projects started by John Mahama have all been abandoned.



The chief listed among the abandoned projects, a nursing training college, a teacher training college, a secondary school project and their roads.



President Mahama, however, assured the chiefs and people that he was confident the NDC would win the 2020 elections and return to complete all the abandoned projects.



He also reiterated his call on President Nana Akufo-Addo to account to the people of Ghana on his stewardship and how he utilised the state’s resources and loans totalling more than GHC152 billion.



The NDC leader introduced the NDC parliamentary candidate Cassiel Ato Forson to the people.





