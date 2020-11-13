Regional News of Friday, 13 November 2020

I'll transform Yapei- Kusawgu constituency within four years - Salia Iddrisu Kamara

Salia Iddrisu Kamara, NPP parliamentary candidate, Yapei- Kusawgu Constituency

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Yapei- Kusawgu Constituency of the Savannah Region Mr Salia Iddrisu Kamara has assured the people of his constituency of massive transformation when voted as the member of Parliament.



Mr Salia Iddrisu in an interview with Bole based Nkilgi FM said the Yapei- Kusawgu Constituency has over the years been left behind in terms of development and job creation which will be his main priorities when given the nod as the next member of Parliament for the area.



According to him, he is focused on the issues and problems of the people of the Constituency and appealing to the constituents to vote massively for him and President Akufo-Addo on December 7.



He stated that issues about youth, women empowerment and development will be pursued with a sense of urgency within his first four years as the member of Parliament since that leads to massive development in every part of the world.



The current NPP parliamentary candidate for the Yapei-Kusawgu Constituency and the late Abu Kamara are blood brothers. Mr Salia Iddrisu Kamara replaced his late brother Abu Kamara who died in a car crash last month while returning to Tamale after inspecting a project in his constituency.



Mr Salia Iddrisu Kamara was the financier and the main architect behind the campaign activities of his late brother Abu Kamara.



Salia Kamara has since toured more than half of the constituency with the Savannah Regional Chairman Alhaji Kalimonia and all the constituency executives behind to canvas for votes in the December 7 polls.

