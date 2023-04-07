I'll transform Ho in my first term - Robert Doh

Regional News of Friday, 7 April 2023

Source: Albert-Gooddays Kuzor

Robert Doh, Member of Parliament (MP) hopeful for Ho Central constituency in the Volta Region, has said when he's given the mandate to represent Ho in parliament, he will use his first four years to transform Ho Central.



Speaking at his campaign launch in Ho on Thursday, April 6, 2023, after he was successfully vetted and picked number 7 he said "I'll use the first four years to transform Ho".



He told delegates that, he'll establish Asogli state farm, a business that will allow yam farmers in Ho central to cultivate on large scale. Dominant activity in Asogli traditional area is yam farming.



The Ho Municipality has a local tile mining sites in Klefe and Klave and according to Robert Doh, he said when he becomes the MP, he'll mechanized and expand the sites in order to give jobs to the people.



On sports and entertainment, he promised to partner with his friends from the United States of America (USA) and the United Kingdom (UK) to establish sports academy in the area and also help young people in the entertainment industry to be successful.



Robert Doh said, he will use his office as an MP to give jobs to those who deserve it through his "connecting the people" initiative. And on education, he he'll give scholarships to brilliant but needy students in Ho central.



The 38-year-old medical doctor further promised to rehabilitate deplorable urban and town roads in the area and as well as other public infrastructures.



He also promised the people to use MP's common fund appropriately and he'll leave a good legacy. He added that, elders and executives of the party will enjoy his tenure.



Queen of Ho Dome, Mamaga Atrato II who chaired the ceremony called on the delegates to vote massively for Robert Doh on May. She said, Ho needs a new face and the right person is Robert Doh.



She urged women to also go into politics and prayed for the best for Ho central.