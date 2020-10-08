General News of Thursday, 8 October 2020

Source: 3 News

I’ll still work as a pastor if I become president – GUM flagbearer

Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews, also known as Sofo Kyri Abosom

Presidential nominee of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrews, also known as Sofo Kyri Abosom, has said he would still continue his pastoral work if he is elected as president.



Sofo Kyiri Abosom filed his nominations on Wednesday, October 7 to enable him contest in the December 7 elections.



“I would still be working as a pastor if I am elected, every Sunday I will go to church.”



Asked whether his political career won’t affect his pastoral works, he said he has other pastors who would be providing counsel for his congregation so he won’t be losing his members.



“I would rather pray for my members and the counselling, I have other pastors who would be doing it.



“I will not be losing my members because every Sunday they will see me at church,” he told Stephen Anti on Election Command Center on TV3 Thursday, October 8.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.