Politics of Friday, 9 October 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

I’ll step down as President for Adakrabre – Akua Donkor

Akua Donkor with her flagbearer Adakabre Frimpong Manso

Ghana may probably see its first President resign from office should the United Front Party (UFP) win the December 7 polls.



The flagbearer of the party, Akua Donkor made this revelation in an interview with Happy 98.9 FM’s Samuel Eshun, host of the Happy Morning Show.



According to her, she will give up the seat when she becomes President and this will be done after she puts in place a few legislations.



“After making some legislations, I will give up the seat for Adakabre”, she said.



She believes her running mate can function effectively as President in her absence.



“I know if I am not around and I leave Adakabre in charge, he’ll do well. He can lead the nation as I like it and that is why I made him my vice”.



Policies



Sharing some of her policies with listeners, Akua Donkor noted that Ghanaians will enjoy free electricity and ports just like Ghana’s neighbour, Togo under her leadership.



“As I promised from 2012, I will provide free electricity and goods will be cleared at no charge from the port”.



When asked how she will pay staff at the port if her policy is introduced, the politician noted, she will pay staff from national coffers.



Highlighting her plans for Ghana’s crude she furthered, “the petroleum resource will be extracted and refined in the country, creating more jobs and increasing our foreign exchange earnings”.



The founder of the United Front Party (UFP) Akua Donkor is running for the 2020 general elections with radio host, Adakabre Frimpong as her running mate.





