I'll show him I'm filthy rich - Ken vows to outdo Asenso's GH¢5K to Bantama delegates

Kennedy Agyapong has vowed to do all it takes to ensure his brother secures the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary ticket for the Bantama Constituency in the Ashanti Region.



He has thus, vowed to contribute financially to the campaign of Ralph Opoku Agyapong to dethrone incumbent Francis Asenso-Boakye in the November 27 primaries.



Speaking to delegates on a campaign stop recently, Agyapong said: "Don’t vote for someone who would become pompous and forget his roots. You have long invested in this party, what benefit have you gotten?"



"I will be like a watchman over him and scrutinize how he interacts with you. Vote for my younger brother and see the amount of development that will reach Bantama," he stressed.



On the issue of giving voters money, he alleged that Asenso-Boakye had planned to give delegates 5,000 Ghana cedis but that he was ready to pay more.



"He says he is going to pay 5,000 cedis, tell him to bring it on; I will show him that I got real money. They come and deceive you…. On November 4, they deployed threats and money, but how much of that money is left today?



"Pompous leaders are humbled by God and time. I am not in Bantama but people urge me to help my brother to run because Asenso is disrespectful. I don’t know and I don’t belong here but such an impression is not good," he added.



Asenso-Boakye and Ralph Agyapong are set for a showdown on January 27, 2023, when the delegates of the party in constituencies with incumbent MPs will go to the polls to elect parliamentary candidates for the 2024 general election.



