I’ll serve faithfully – Bagbin

Alban Bagbin is Speaker of Parliament

The newly-sworn in Speaker of the 8th Parliament Alban Bagbin has assured the people of Ghana that he will serve diligently.



He was sworn in as the Speaker of the 8th Parliament by the Chief Justice on Thursday January 7.



In his acceptance speech, he said “I humbly accept the high placed office of the Speaker of the 8th parliament for the 4th republic of Ghana



“I thank the almighty God for his abundant grace on me and my family.



I thank all of you for bestowing this honour and great responsibility on me. Let me not forget Ghanaians, Electoral Commission, all political parties CSOs, media and more importantly my party the great National Democratic Congress (NDC) for proposing me to be elected to be the speaker of the 8th parliament for the 4th Republic of Ghana



I will submit myself to the will of this house. I will serve faithfully to the best of my ability.”



After the ballot by the MPs-elect to pick a speaker, Mr Bagbin polled 138 votes as against 136 for former Speaker Professor Mike Oquaye.

