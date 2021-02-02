Regional News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: My News GH

I’ll run open door policy henceforth – Dr. Letsa raps youth in Volta Region

Volta Regional Minister-designate Dr. Archibald Letsa

The Volta Regional Minister-designate Dr. Archibald Letsa has indicated that he will run an “open-door policy” as he is set for confirmation as minister in Akufo-Addo’s second term.



According to him, he intends to be readily available to all the people of the Region.



His new commitment to openness comes weeks after he was described as the most stingy individual in the Volta Region by some youth of the NPP who kicked against his reappointment.



He said he shall continue to build bridges and not walls while pursuing the development of the Region.



The Volta Regional Minister-designate used the opportunity to thank the President of Ghana for the confidence reposed in him.



READ HIS FULL POST HERE



With a heart of unqualified gratitude, I wish to thank H.E. The President of The Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for once again reposing confidence in me by the renomination as the Volta Regional Minister.I am humbled by the renomination and more importantly, by the display of confidence in me.



I wish therefore to state unequivocally that when approved by Parliament, I shall continue to pursue and serve the agenda of H.E. the President and government in the Volta Region at all times to the best of my knowledge and ability.



Furthermore, I shall continue to operate an “open-door policy” in the running of my office, where I shall be readily available to all the people of the Region.In this regard, I shall continue to build bridges and not walls while pursuing the development of the Region.



It is not lost on me that we need to work together as people of this Region in ensuring its development as envisaged by the President and all of us.



I, therefore, wish to assure all, especially the good people of the Region and others who would wish to invest in the Region, of my preparedness and availability to work with them towards achieving this one goal of having a more developed Region, able to provide more jobs to her people in an environment of enhanced socio-economic infrastructure.



