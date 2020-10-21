Politics of Wednesday, 21 October 2020

I’ll provide globally competitive, relevant education – Mahama

The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama has promised to strengthen the educational sector in Ghana if he wins the elections on December 7.



The former Ghanaian leader assured that he is committed to the provision of globally competitive and relevant education.



He added that he will provide more infrastructure and also motivate teachers to make the Free senior high school (SHS) program better.



In a tweet, Mr Mahama said “The NDC remains committed to the provision of globally competitive & relevant education.



“That is why we will provide more infrastructure & motivate our teachers to make the Free SHS better. The next NDC Government will absorb 50% of fees for tertiary students for next academic year.”



He further stated that “We will complete the conversion of all polytechnics into Technical Universities and ensure that public universities maintain their autonomy by repealing the Public Universities Bill should this government go-ahead to enact it. “





