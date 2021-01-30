General News of Saturday, 30 January 2021

Source: My News GH

I’ll prefer being unemployed than continuing as Tamale Mayor – Musah Superior

Musah Superior, Outgoing Mayor of Tamale Metropolis

Outgoing Mayor of Tamale Metropolis, Iddrisu Musah widely known Musah Superior has said that he will prefer being unemployed than lobby to be retained in his current position.



According to him, he has played his role as a Mayor for the last four years and it is time for other political activists to also take up the role to push the development agenda of the Northern Region.



His comment comes on the back of rumours that he is in contention for the Tamale Mayor position in Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s second term in government.



Read below in full, what he wrote: Tamale Mayor “Contest” Wahala!



Yesterday, a friend contacted me to say that, he heard rumours that l am still interested in the job as Tamale Mayor.



I beg, count me out oooh. I have done my part for my city for 4 years. It has been challenging and exciting. I have moved on. Six months to the elections, l announced on a number of radio stations in Tamale that, l will stand down as Mayor after the elections. I still stand by that.



I won’t continue with the job; even WITHOUT A NEW JOB in this new government. It is important other local hardworking activists of our Party are given the opportunity to serve in the role. Who knows; maybe, they will do a better job to address the challenges of the city.



Good luck to all the aspiring Mayors.



Let’s all serve the NPP to our utmost best wherever we find ourselves.



Good morning.



