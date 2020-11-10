Politics of Tuesday, 10 November 2020

I’ll pay workers every two weeks as president – Walker

Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker, Independent Candidate

The only independent presidential candidate in the upcoming December 7 polls, Mr Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker has promised to pay workers twice every month should he win the presidency.



In his view, it will ensure that workers’ lives are improved so they give off their best.



Addressing Ga Mantse Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II and his entourage, Mr. Walker said: “Should we make it, I have also proposed a bi-weekly salary policy”.



“Payday must be two weeks”, he stressed, adding: “I see no reason why someone who is being paid GHS500 or GHS1,000 a month, shouldn’t get half of it every two weeks so they are relieved of their problems”.



He noted that “there are people who have borrowed money before the month ends, and they can’t even pay their rent”.



“There are those who have borrowed money to cater for their children in hospitals, and they can’t even pay the arrears.



“So, yes; we are going to institute this policy that is done elsewhere in the world”, he noted.









