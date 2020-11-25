Politics of Wednesday, 25 November 2020

I’ll pay all contractors owed by NPP government if I win 2020 polls – Mahama

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has vowed to settle the debts the Akufo-Addo-led government owes contractors if elected as the president of the Republic of Ghana in the upcoming general elections.



He encouraged contractors, who have not received the monies due them from government, to have some faith as he’ll take away their financial burden should he be declared winner in the presidential race.



“The government owes contractors. So, to all the contractors who are suffering today, don’t worry there is light at the end of the tunnel. The NDC administration is coming, when we come, will pay all of you what the government owes you”, Mahama said while addressing the people of Navrongo during his tour of the Upper East Region.



Mahama further urged the people of Navrongo to vote out the governing New Patriotic Party for underperforming and for allegedly bringing hardship to Ghanaians.



“If you vote for a government and it comes into power and the quality of your life is going in reverse then you have to vote the government out.”



He also accused President Akufo-Addo of collapsing financial institutions which has rendered many jobless.



“This government has destroyed more jobs than it has created. The only job they can point to is NABCo, and yet they have destroyed more than 10,000 jobs in the bank sector.”



Citing an example to buttress his claim, the NDC flagbearer said “All the GN banks used to have staff in them all over the country. Today where are those staff? They are all sitting at home.”

