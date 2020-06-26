Politics of Friday, 26 June 2020

I’ll pay GH¢300 monthly allowance to twins - Akpaloo

Presidential candidate for the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) Kofi Akpaloo has promised to pay GH¢300 monthly stipends to twins in the country whereas every Ghanaian Ghanaian child is expected to receive GH¢200 until they are 18 years of age.



This he explained forms part of his social intervention policy dubbed ‘Child Benefit’ to meet the needs of Ghanaian children if given the nod to govern the nation.



Speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline pon Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the presidential aspirant said lack of child welfare policy exposed children to various harmful practices and it was time the nation prioritised children’s welfare.



An LPG administration he disclosed will protect the rights of children, create opportunities for the less privileged and transform small scale businesses.



He further explained the LPG will implement a social intervention policy dubbed: ‘Unemployment Benefits Scheme’ to pay a minimum of GH¢300.00 monthly allowance to unemployed graduates if given the nod in the December polls.



He said beneficiaries were required to complete their mandatory one-year national service.

