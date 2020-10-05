General News of Monday, 5 October 2020

I’ll not come back with my own chair - Mahama subtly jabs Akufo-Addo

play videoPresident Nana Akufo-Addo went along with his chair for a radio interview

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama has thrown a subtle jab at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo by suggesting that he will not carry a chair with him when he becomes President again after an interview with journalist Nana Poku of Moonlite FM.



President Nana Akufo-Addo has been criticized by some people for carrying a chair with him to some occasions across the country.



While some argue that the President uses his own chair at such events for his own convenience or as a precaution against COVID-19, others think it may be due to one religious belief or the other.



But former President Mahama has pledged not to imitate the President when he gets the nod again.



Moonlite FM Journalist, Nana Poku signing off from the radio interview asked if John Mahama will pay them a visit if he becomes a president again.



But to his dismay, the former president said:



“I promise you, I will be here again, and I will not come with my chair,” he told the Journalist.



The Presidency has not officially explained why the President uses his own chair at some events across the country, leaving the issue open to conspiracy theories and guesses.



Recently, (NDC) Campaign Spokesperson on Finance, Hon. Isaac Adongo asked President Akufo-Addo to as a matter of urgency stop carrying his ‘chair’ around as it is draining the nation’s coffers.







The Member of Parliament (MP) of Bolgatanga Central explained that amongst the many drain on the nation’s coffers aside the government’s ‘bloated’ Ministers and ‘excessive borrowing with nothing to show for’ is ‘President Akufo-Addo carrying his chair around in one dedicated field van which comes at a cost to the taxpayer.’



Hon. Isaac Adongo said;



"President Akufo-Addo when he was campaigning for our votes in 2016 sat on our benches to eat kenkey with us. He sat in our shops to talk to us without bringing his own chair but today, even when he goes to a private wedding or funeral, he carries his chair around. Have you asked yourself who bears that cost?



"Aside he having nothing to show for with his excessive borrowing, he has taken it upon himself to leave huge financial debt before he leaves office. This is what we are against. He must put a stop to piling up our national debt.



"It is needless of him to be carrying his chair around in a dedicated van. If you could come to our shops and eat kenkey with us on our benches, what is the rationale behind you fueling a van and locomoting your chair around?”





