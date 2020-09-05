General News of Saturday, 5 September 2020

Source: My News GH

I’ll never prosecute any of my appointees on the basis of frivolous allegations - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has revealed that he will never prosecute any member of his government who has been accused of corruption on the basis of mere allegations that lack evidence or substance.



“All the allegations levelled against an appointee of my government have not gone without consequence, there have been investigated. If at the end of the investigation it is found that the allegation was just an allegation and there was no substance to it, I’m not going to prosecute people on the basis of mere allegations.” He revealed in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



One of the critical issues that comes up in the lead up to every election is corruption and since the inception of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led administration in 2017, there have been several corruption scandals and allegations levelled against his appointees.



He continued “I think that the fight against corruption that I have spearheaded is multifaceted. There are some to do with behaviour, others to do with institutional empowerment, you have the prosecutorial aspect of it and then you have off course sensitization.”



Speaking on Cape Coast-based ATL FM, the President who is also the Flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party(NPP) for the 2020 general elections, said people snare whenever he says he’s vigorously fighting corruption.



“Every time, I want to underline this, I know people like to take snare at it but it’s important that every time any allegation have been made against an appointee of mine I’ve got that allegation investigated whether by parliament, CHRAJ or the police,” he added.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.