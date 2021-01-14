General News of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Source: My News GH

I’ll manoeuvre my way as presiding 1st Deputy Speaker to vote on issues - Joe Wise

Joseph Osei Owusu, First Deputy Speaker of Parliament

First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Joseph Osei Owusu is leaving no stone unturned to ensure programs and policies of the government that will be brought before Members of Parliament (MPs) are approved



“If I need to abdicate my position as First Deputy Speaker before I can partake in voting on the floor of Parliament, I will do so to ensure my government gets majority”, the Bekwai legislator stated in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com on Kumasi-based Fox FM.



According to the standing orders of Ghana’s parliament, the Speaker of Parliament or any of the Deputies are not supposed to vote on the floor of the House while the person in question is presiding on an issue.



Speaking to the development, Hon. Joseph Osei Owusu popularly known as Joe Wise said, due to the current number of New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament (MPs), he will do everything within the remits of the law to vote even in a situation where he is not supposed to.



“When I am presiding and I see a need for me to vote, I will defy that motion for my Deputy or the Speaker himself to come and preside and I can vote”, Joe Wise told host, Kwaku Kyerematen Nkansah.



Hon. Joseph Osei Owusu however indicated that, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as it stance, has majority in parliament and therefore government businesses will run smoothly contrary to claims.



“The only independent MP has declared to caucus with us so we clearly has 138 against NDC’s 137”, the NPP lawmaker for Bekwai in the Ashanti Region stated.