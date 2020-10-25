General News of Sunday, 25 October 2020

Source: Ralph Apetorgbor, Contributor

I'll lobby for police posts to curb crime in Anyaa Sowutuom - NDC's Allotey

Emmanuel Adotey Allotey with Anyaa Sowutuom NDC members

Electoral areas within Anyaa Sowutuom constituency in the Greater Accra region will receive additional police post to boost security in the area.



At the moment, out of 13 electoral areas in the constituency, only three have a police station.



The aspiring National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Anyaa Sowutuom constituency, Mr. Emmanuel Adotey Allotey, made the promise at a durbar when he addressed the leadership of the Muslims in the constituency to inform them about his vision and also to throw more light on the NDC's people's manifesto.



Touching more on the developmental projects by the erstwhile NDC administration, Mr. Adotey Allotey indicated that infrastructure projects such as, the Sowutuom Police Station, Community Library, Magistrate Court, Anyaa market and bus terminal, Awoshie- Pokuase highway, Anyaa MA Basic School, Anglican Basic School at Ablekuman, and the market at Ablekuman New Town amongst others, will be continued - in order to give a major face-lift when he and the flagbearer of the party, John Mahama, are elected come December 7.



A former Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loan Centre (MASLOC), Mr. Mustapha Abubakar stressed that the next administration of the NDC will enroll youth in Zongo and deprived Urban Settlement into the National Apprenticeship Programme as well as the free technical and vocational education and training (Free TVET).



According to him, Free TVET will increase the skills, self-confidence and self-sufficiency to improve the lives of the youth in the Zongo communities.



He said the NDC next government will support Arabic teachers in the Makaranta with monthly allowances to cushion them.



Commenting on the NDC's manifesto to build mortuary for the Zongo communities, Mustapha Abubakar said the promise is based on demands by the people in the Zongos who want to preserve their departed in a dignified manner, and, that bodies of Muslims were handled per the dictate of the religion.



The Constituency Chairman for the NDC Anyaa Sowutuom, Mr. Kwasi Arhin Jnr, expressed his appreciation to the members for their unity and urged them to work hard to defeat the clueless Nana Akufo Addo's government.



He said his outfit is working tirelessly to win both the Parliamentary and Presidential elections for the party.



Mr. Arhin Jnr used the opportunity to call on the electorate to give their ballots to the Presidential Candidate of the NDC, John Mahama, during the presidential election.



The Communications Officer of the NDC Anyaa Sowutuom Zongo Caucus, Alhaji Haruna Abubakar reiterated the party's vision to establish ‘Soyeya’ Development Fund to support entrepreneurship for poverty alleviation in Zongo communities.



The Fund is to offer credit facilities to start-up businesses in the Zongo communities.



He said the Fund, together with free entrepreneurship training will empower the youth in the Zangos.



Alhaji Haruna further reaffirmed the NDC vision to award scholarships to brilliant but needy students in Zongo communities at the basic level to the tertiary, with special focus on girls and medical and nursing students.



Meanwhile, the NDC presidential running mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, believed the NDC has better policies to develop the country.

