Politics of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I’ll kill myself if NDC wins the election – Obiri Boahen

NPP Deputy General Secretary, Nana Obiri Boahen

Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Obiri Boahen has said he will poison himself to death should the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) win the upcoming polls.



According to him, he’s hopeful his party, NPP will emerge as the winner while the NDC remains in opposition.



Speaking on Rainbowradio’s Frontline programme, he explained that the NDC will destroy developmental projects they embarked on if they take over from them, hence, the reason Ghanaians should vote for the NPP to continue their works.



“I am anticipating a landslide victory for the NPP. That is my expectation. For the NDC to defeat NPP, it will not happen. If the NDC defeats NPP, I will drink DDT and die. I will mix DDT and other poisons so I will die. You look at the history of this country and anytime Ghana will make progress, it is the Danquah-Dombo tradition that leads the front but when NDC comes to power, they destroy the gains,” he noted.



He also described the NDC as thieves who only steal from the nation's resources to enrich themselves.



"I call them a bunch of kleptomaniacs. They are thieves. I will not withdraw this statement. They are thieves. I will not withdraw that statement. When Ghana goes into their hands, it retrogresses,” Mr Boahen stated.



Again, the governing party’s deputy general secretary touted the NPP’s most talked-about Free Senior High School policy.



According to Obiri Boahen, a lot of Ghanaians have benefitted from this initiative and parents on the other side have been freed from financial constraints.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.