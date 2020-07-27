Politics of Monday, 27 July 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

I’ll invest GH¢6.3 billion into health infrastructure and transformation - Gane

Independent presidential candidate, Marricke Kofi Gane

Independent presidential candidate, Mr. Marricke Kofi Gane has promised to invest an amount of GH¢6.3 billion in transforming health delivery in the country over a 2 to 6 year period should he assumed office.



As part of his transformation agenda, he will construct recreational centres for the use of staff and patients of all regional hospitals nationwide should he assume office.



This is contained in his 138-paged manifesto he launched last week.



"Every regional Hospital will have a recreational facility built for use by staff and patients over a full 5-7 year period 2. Procurement of 16 multi-purpose mobile surgery vans for each region to improve regional hotspots and / or strengthen existing surgical facilities at the Regional and District levels and have specialist work with staff at these facilities 3. Building / conversion of 3 call-centres to operate dial-in-diagnostic centres + Build 1 City Cycling track each over 7 years.”



Also, the manifesto has promised to commence a 5-year project to relocate the Accra Psychiatric Hospital to a bigger, more modern facility as well as retool, modernise and upgrade Ankaful and Pantang facilities to cater for increasing psychiatry-related delinquents



"The cost of delivering above Health System Transformation over a 2-6 year period is GHS 6.3 billion. These interventions will ultimately improve Life Expectancy and primary healthcare and also cut down costs of delivering secondary and tertiary healthcare, thereby creating space for research and other life-science ventures,” the manifesto promise said.



"It is the policy of TGG from year 4, to commence the commitment of GHS 50 Million annually, through regional pharmacies, hospital networks, schools and regional offices, the FREE distribution of Ghana-manufactured yearly supplies of sanitary pads to 12 – 20 year old female citizens,” it added.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.