I'll insult John Mahama if you ‘rats’ insult me - Sekou Nkrumah to NDC members

Sekou Nkrumah, son of Dr Kwame Nkrumah

Controversial son of Ghana’s first President, Dr Sekou Nkrumah, has sent a warning to members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to the effect that if they insult him, he will retaliate by insulting their flagbearer and former President John Mahama.



Describing persons who insult him as “rats”, Dr Nkrumah warned that if any of them insult him, he will descend on John Mahama rather than insult them back.



“A warning to the NDC rats! If you insult me, I will insult Mahama, “he warned on social media.



Dr Nkrumah has become a regular critic of the NDC and, especially John Mahama, who is leading the NDC into the 2020 General Elections.



He was recently the target of criticism and outright insults when he said the the NDC’s vice presidential candidate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang adds nothing of value to the NDC’s ticket.



Some commentators said he was being a disgrace to the memory of his father, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, who led Ghana’s fight for independence in 1957 and later became the country’s first President.



But Dr Sekou Nkrumah has always said he is his own man, and is not living in the shadows of his legendary father, insisting that he is living in a different era from his father’s.

