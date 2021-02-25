General News of Thursday, 25 February 2021

I’ll initiate policies to preserve our local languages - Mohammed Awal

The Minister-designate for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Dr. Mohammed Awal has promised to initiate policies to encourage young persons to appreciate the local language.



As part of these activities, he intends to launch competitions among children between 10-18 years in the local language.



He said in preserving our culture, it would be important to promote reading and writing of the local language.



He was asked what he will do to promote the Made in Ghana agenda so Ghanaians will develop an interest in what we produce in Ghana.



He said there is a plan to introduce tourism, arts and cultural education in our schools.



He added that it is important for Parliament to support this initiative.



