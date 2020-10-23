General News of Friday, 23 October 2020

Source: Daily Mail

I’ll free all imprisoned galamseyers under Akufo-Addo – Mahama

File photo: Arrested illegal miners

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has served notice he will pardon all galamsey operators who have been imprisoned under the Akufo-Addo government if he returns to power.



The former president said his move is to enable the galamseyers to return to their families and take up decent work.



Speaking at Adum Banso of the Mpohor Constituency in the Western Region, to kickstart day four of his campaign tour to the Region, Mr Mahama stated that it is ridiculous to have a foreigner engaged in the same illegal activity, released without any prosecution or fine but sentence “our very own people to these consequences.”



He said he will get them back to the fields to work in a more controlled environment as captured in the NDC’s manifesto.



“It’s sad. The government said it was fighting galamsey and they arrested, prosecuted, and jailed Ghanaians who were engaged in that activity but left the Chinese woman.”



“Today, they are still in prison. That Chinese galamsey-queen was arrested but left to go free. She was never prosecuted but our people are in jail suffering.



“When we come, we shall grant all those arrested and jailed some amnesty. They will come back to their homes and work. I believe that they have suffered enough, shown remorse for whatever wrong they committed. We have instituted measures to check on the operations of small scale mining and this shall address all those issues that riddled the sector in years past,” Mr. Mahama clarified.





