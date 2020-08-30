Regional News of Sunday, 30 August 2020

I’ll fight for your share of national cake – Asuogyaman MP to chief, indigenes

MP for Asuogyaman, Thomas Ampem Nyarko

Member of Parliament for Asuogyaman Constituency, Thomas Ampem Nyarko has assured the chief and residents of unflinching support as far as the distribution of the national cake is concerned.



Reacting to comments by the Krontihene of the Akwamu Traditional Area, Nana Asare Akowuah (III), the MP stated that earlier statements he had made about employments at the Volta River Authority were misconstrued.



There were reports that Mr Ampem Nyarko had described indigenes of Asuogyaman of lacking requisite qualifications to be employed by the state-owned institution.



But in a statement signed by the legislator, he noted that his words were taken out of context and falsely reported.



“Unemployment is a major issue in Asuogyaman. In 2016, the main campaign promise of President Mahama and I was that he has gone for a credit facility of $398 for a railway line from Tema to Akosombo and also a port to be constructed here in Asuogyaman. The railway line and port are going to be the game-changer of Asuogyaman, it’s going to create a lot of job opportunities, but we don’t want it to be like VRA and ATL where, whenever you go and ask for local content in employment opportunities, people tell you the people of Asuogyaman do not have the skills needed there. We have to start taking steps so that our people will get jobs there to do. So yesterday, I met the people of combine and told them that, from today till the end of the year and even next year, I want to know the youth who would like to work at the port, so that we start training them, even if its forklift operation that someone wants to learn or anything that you can do, let’s look at it and I as their member of parliament will help them and equip them with the skills that will make them get employment there so that nobody comes to tell us that we are not getting the employment because we lack the skills,” part of his statement read.



He vowed to do all in his capacity to aid the people of his constituency to fairly benefit from operations of government industries.



“Hon. Thomas Ampem Nyarko has always been a strong advocate for local content in employment opportunities at VRA, ATL, the hospitality and other industries here in Asuogyaman and will do everything possible to ensure that, the people of Asuogyaman benefit from the operations of these industries. He wants to assure Nananom and the good people of Asuogyaman, who he represents in Parliament that, he will continue to fight for them until they get their fair share of the district as well as the national cake.”



Read the full statement below:





