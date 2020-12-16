Regional News of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

I’ll facilitate extension of electricity throughout Yendi – Farouk Aliu Mahama

MP-elect for Yendi constituency, Farouk Aliu Mahama

The newly-elected Member of Parliament for Yendi in the December 7, 2020, elections, Farouk Aliu Mahama who is also the son of former Vice President Alhaji Aliu Mahama, has assured that he will facilitate the extension of electricity coverage throughout Yendi.



He indicated that by 2024, the entire of Yendi will have electricity.



In an interview on TV3’s New Day Wednesday, December 16, he indicated that he was working to ensure the development of his constituency even during the campaign season.



“I was able to create thirty boreholes as a Parliamentary candidate and the president is also working on that,” he said.



He added “We’re planning on extending electricity throughout Yendi and by 2024 I believe this will be done” he added



He further explained that there seems to be confusion about the duties of the MP and those of the District Chief Executive (DCE).



“It is good to educate people on the fact that the duties of the DCE are different from the duties of the MP but they work hand-in-hand.”

