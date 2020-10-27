General News of Tuesday, 27 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I'll discipline police officers; 1st Degree will be the minimum qualification - Hassan Ayariga

play videoFlagbearer of the All People's Congress, Hassan Ayariga

The flagbearer of the All People's Congress, Hassan Ayariga has promised to make 1st Degree the minimum qualification into the Ghana Police Service to stop what he terms as the disrespect of citizens by some officers.



Mr Ayariga made this revelation following a non- compliance by some officers to mute their siren during a campaign tour by the APC at Madina on Saturday, October 24, 2020.



In a video captured by GhanaWeb, a police vehicle with registration number GP 3025 failed to comply with an order from Mr Ayariga to turn off their siren as they tried to manoeuver through the crowd.



“Policeman don’t use your siren… Officer your noise is too much please,” said Mr Ayariga when the police siren signalled the crowd to give way.



Addressing the people he said, "I will discipline them properly when I come into office. Before you become a Police Officer in Ghana, you must have a minimum requirement of 1st Degree then you’ll know how to respect your fellow citizen and your brothers and sisters.”



“You see the Police doesn’t respect you. All those in Ghana you see, even the Police don’t know how to respect you."



Angry Hassan Ayariga went on to state that, “they are here making noise and armed robbery is going on everywhere and they cannot defend everybody… they will stop and start taking 1gh and 2gh. We will change Ghana for you, Hassan Ayariga will change Ghana for you.”







Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter