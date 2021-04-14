I'll deal with elopement and teenage pregnancies - Jaana Chief

Regional News of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: Dimah Araphat, Contributor

The newly installed Chief of Jaana community, Kuoro Ndie Bennin Duori IX has vowed to enforce customary laws and sanctions to deal with elopement and teenage pregnancies in the area.



He was installed on April 10, 2021, at the Forecourt of the Jaana Chief's Palace in the Sissala East Constituency.



Kuoro Ndie Bennin Duori IX has said though the two cases are not in the ascendency, the chiefdom still has to enforce the rules to tackle the fewer cases as well as portray a zero-tolerance towards such crimes.



The Chief whiles outlining his six thematic areas of vision in education, environment, road network, dam construction and peace and unity has therefore underscored the need for the girl child to be protected to bring about development.



"I intend to collaborate with my council of elders to enforce customary laws and sanctions to discourage elopement and teenage pregnancy among school pupils within the Jaana chiefdom".



He continued and said, "the education of girls will be given priority attention in view of the important role that women play in promoting development in the community".



Kuoro Ndie Bennin Duori IX has also expressed his commitment to using his reign to protect the environment, and has, thus, called on the members of the community to rally behind him to stop various forms of activities posing threat to the vegetation cover in the Jaana chiefdom.



Meanwhile, the Chief has called on the Municipal Assembly and the Member of Parliament, Issahaku Amidu Chinnia to provide the community with a dam under the government's one-village-one-dam policy to promote dry season farming.



He has also entreated them to work on the deplorable road network in the area.