I’ll crash anyone who stands on my way from winning Sagnarigu seat – Felicia Tetteh

Politics of Thursday, 7 December 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

The 2024 New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate for the Sagnarigu constituency, Madam Felicia Tetteh, has sent a strong warning to her party supporters in the Sagnarigu constituency ahead of the 2024 general elections.



“Anybody who becomes a stumbling block to ensure that we don’t win the election I will crash that person to win Sagnarigu seat,” she warned.



“Anybody who is an executive and wants to be a stumbling block to the party and will be giving NDC information such as voice audios of our meetings we will crash that person. I will be the person on the ballot paper and so I have to make sure I find ways to ensure that we win the elections,” she claimed.



She accused some party executives of sabotaging the party in the constituency by leaking information to their opponents, the NDC.



“If you are a polling station executive and you can’t work for the party to win the election, just keep quiet and allow those who will work for the party to win the elections because if you fight me as your parliamentary candidate it’s the party you are fighting,” Madam Tetteh advised while addressing party supporters.



The New Patriotic Party(NPP) Sagnarigu parliamentary candidate Felicia Tetteh will battle Attah Issah of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Sagnarigu parliamentary seat come 2024 general elections.