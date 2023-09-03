I’ll continue exposing ills in government even under NDC – Ablakwa pledges

Politics of Sunday, 3 September 2023

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has vowed to continue exposing the ills of government even when his political party is in power.



He says it is imperative that he continue to do this to ensure that Ghana wins and not just a few individuals.



The legislator made this known in a post he shared via social media.



Ablakwa believes that it is high time every individual who is given a leadership opportunity puts the country first in all their dealings and ensures that the country becomes a better place.



Read his statement below;



May I take a moment to salute all the outstanding patriots occupying various important positions within government and the larger public service who put the national interest first by working with us at great risk to expose grand corruption, impunity, profligacy and state capture.



They are the real heroes worthy of celebration.



Shall we all commit to keeping them in our prayers, please.



Together, and without ever betraying these extraordinary nationalists collaborating with us, we shall save our country.



Already, our collaborative nationalistic efforts have saved suffering Ghanaian taxpayers billions of Ghana Cedis.



May I add that it is in our collective interest to encourage and deepen this culture even under the next NDC administration. When politicians and other public officials know their conduct and decisions cannot be hidden but will be subjected to strict standards of transparency and accountability, our democracy becomes truly hygienic and the public purse would therefore be genuinely protected so national resources can be redirected into creating better living conditions and opportunities for the people.



Ghanaians should expect more explosive scandals to be revealed in the coming days.



If the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government cannot stop creating scandals; we can also not stop exposing their scandals.



When the scandals stop — the exposés will stop.



For God and Country.