I’ll complete second phase of Kejetia redevelopment project on time - Akufo-Addo

Regional News of Tuesday, 18 October 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured traders in the Central Business District of Kumasi of his commitment to complete the second phase of the Kejetia Redevelopment project.



According to him, the project will be completed by February 2024 and handed over to traders in the region.



The president who is on a four-day tour of the Ashanti Region said this when he inspected the ongoing project on Monday, October 17, 2022.



Addressing the traders President Akufo-Addo said the much-anticipated project will be delivered on time to ease congestion in the Kumasi Metropolis.



“I am grateful to you all for supporting my bid to become president. You brought me to power and so anything affecting you is my concern.



“I have directed the contractor to expedite work on the project and I can assure you of swift execution of the facility," President Akufo-Addo told the traders.



The sod cutting for the commencement of the second phase of the project was done on May 2, 2019 and was expected to be completed in 48 months.



Though the €248-million facility, which was supposed to serve as a trading hub to decongest the Central Business District, will be missing the initial deadline, President Akufo-Addo has assured of it completion by February 2024.