Friday, 21 August 2020

I'll campaign against Akufo-Addo if he pays Menzgold customers - NPP Constituency Chairman

Kwadwo Boateng Agyemang, Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at New Juaben North says if President Akufo-Addo decides to pay locked up funds to affected customers of Menzgold, he will campaign against him.



Aggrieved customers of the defunct gold dealership company, Menzgold have sworn to vote against Nana Addo in the upcoming elections if their locked-up funds are not paid.



In a recent report, the customers have 'decided' to vote for the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama after he promised to pay their locked-up funds.



“We are happy the Former President has thought about us and has promised to look at our issue. We assure him that we will encourage our members to go out in their numbers to take part in the new voter registration exercise and vote for him come Dec 7” the group's spokesperson reportedly said.



Speaking as a panelist on Neat FM’s Me Man Nti programme, the constituency chairman said: "I'm telling you; if Nana Addo dares to pay them I will campaign against him"



