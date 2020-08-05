Politics of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

I’ll build a Ghana for all - Mahama

The flag bearer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama, has said he is committed to building a just and equal society where all Ghanaians, regardless of their ethnicity or political affiliation, can benefit from opportunities in the country.



Mr Mahama promised that a future NDC administration will bring back the peace and unity of the country to ensure that all Ghanaians feel a sense of belonging especially, as no group of persons own Ghana more than others.



The NDC flag bearer was speaking to the media after registering for his voter identification card at Bole in the Savanna Region on Wednesday, 5 August 2020.



Mr Mahama observed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is doing everything possible to hang on to power, including jeopardising the peace of the country.



He noted that the Akufo-Addo-led government is dictatorial and intolerant of dissenting views.



The former President added that the closure of radio stations, harassment of journalists and the alienation of some ethnic groups, including questioning their Ghanaian citizenship, does not bode well for Ghana’s democracy, as well as the peace and stability of the country.



Mr Mahama further indicated that the deployment of soldiers by the government to prevent eligible Ghanaians from registering in the ongoing exercise to register voters, is a sign of desperation by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and a government who does not care about handing over a peaceful and united country.



He urged Ghanaians to stop the government from further dividing the country and toying with its peace, stability and unity by ensuring that all eligible voters are resolute and register in the ongoing registration exercise despite the machinations by the government to disenfranchise them, to enable them kick out the current government 7 December, 2020.





