I’ll borrow from BoG to make Ghanaians comfortable if I win – Akpaloo

Presidential candidate of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo

The Presidential Candidate for the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) Kofi Percival Akpaloo says he will borrow from the Central Bank to make life comfortable for Ghanaians if he wins the December polls.



According to him, the economic principle against borrowing by nations is disingenuous and inimical to growth.



Speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Thursday, LPG founder said the western powers are hidden economic principles to impoverish African countries.



“We are a country of our own and if it’s possible to borrow from BoG to develop the country to construct roads, why not? I will borrow from Bank of Ghana to make Ghanaians live comfortably. Anybody who tells that you can’t borrow from the central bank and run the economy is lying.



He added: “You have young people with great business ideas who do not receive any help when they go to banks. When I become president of this country, I will expand the economy by providing help to young people with great business ideas”.



My job will be to create more deficit to make Ghanaians live comfortably. We don’t need the dollar to run Ghana. America has borrowed so much to make themselves comfortable,” he said.



Commenting on the one hundred thousand cedis presidential filing fee announced by the electoral commission, Mr Akpaloo said the party has no issues raising the needed resources to run in the polls.



“We do not have an issue with the filing fee. If you want to be president you should be resourceful. You should be able to raise the money, it should not be a problem. If I don’t have it, I just go to friends and they will contribute”.

