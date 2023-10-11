I'll be very surprised if you don't punish the thugs who invaded UTV - Prof. Osafo tells NPP

Politics of Wednesday, 11 October 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Professor Joseph Osafo has called on the leadership of the New Patriotic Party to punish the youth including the party's acting Greater Accra Regional Youth Organizer who stormed the studios of UTV on Saturday disrupting the station's entertainment programme, United Showbiz.



About thirty (30) partisan thugs thronged into the UTV studios, demanding to join the programme and also an apology from Kwame A-Plus, a panel member on United Showbiz, for tearing a letter sent to the UTV by the New Patriotic Party to reform the show.



About sixteen (16) of the invaders were arrested by the Police and are in custody to assist investigations.



Addressing the issue on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", Prof. Osafo told host Kwami Sefa Kayi that it will be shocking to him if the NPP does nothing about the youth.



"I will be surprised if the party, the NPP, doesn't punish those people...Because if you do that, you are gradually justifying the use of violence in any form", he said, also charging the Police to prosecute the perpetrators.



