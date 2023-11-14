I'll be president for all; poverty, disease doesn't know religion, party, tribe - Bawumia

General News of Tuesday, 14 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, has promised to unite Ghanaians on all levels if he is elected president after the 2024 polls.



According to him, regardless of the religious, tribal or political affiliations of Ghanaians, he will serve as a president for all by way of deepening the factors that bind us as a nation.



He made these comments over the weekend during a meeting with the Council of Regional Imams, who paid a courtesy call on him to felicitate with him on his election on November 4 as NPP flagbearer.



“I am for all, and if I am elected President, Insha Allah, by the good people of Ghana, I will be a President for all, regardless of one’s ethnic, religious, and political affiliations,” Bawumia said.



“I will be a President for all because poverty, hunger, and disease don’t know whether you are a Muslim or a Christian, NPP or NDC, or whether you are this tribe or that tribe,” he stressed.



Bawumia stressed the importance of peaceful religious co-existence, in particular, advocating that the already cordial relations between Christians and Muslims needed to be bolstered and consolidated.



“If we live peacefully in Ghana despite our religious and political differences, it is because of such tolerance and respect for diversity.



“It is important for us all, especially between our two religious groups, to continue to respect this diversity and engage more with each other. We have to strengthen this beautiful relationship to preserve it and the peace we enjoy in this country,” he added.



Among the groups that visited were: the National Council of Zongo Chiefs, Council of Regional Imams, Ashanti Regional Council of Zongo Chiefs, Wangara Community of Ghana, TEM (Kotokoli) Divisional CouncilGhana, Council of Inner City Tribal Chiefs and Queen Mothers, Hausa Chiefs of Accra and Zongo Youth Ghana.



"I am grateful for their continuous support and wise counsel, particularly their encouragement to me to continue to be a leader for all," he stated.



"The Imams commended Dr. Bawumia for his commitment to diversity and urged him to continue engaging with the Christian community to enhance harmony," his handlers wrote in a Facebook post on the meeting.



According to a Citi Newsroom report, Sheikh Abdul Mumin Harun, Spokesperson of the Imams, commended the Vice President’s tolerance and respect for religious diversity, citing examples from the Prophet Muhammad’s life to underscore that Islam encourages building and strengthening harmonious relationships between Muslims and Christians.



SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People below:



