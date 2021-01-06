I’ll be back in Parliament in 2024 - Ras Mubarak

Politics of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The outgoing Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak has hinted at plans to contest the seat again.



The legislator will no longer be returning to parliament following his defeat in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party primaries.



Ras Mubarak lost the slot to Dr. Hamza Adam who polled a total of 401 votes while the incumbent MP polled 278 votes.



Speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, Ras Mubarak said he will seek re-election in the future.



He revealed to the host the possibility of him contesting the seat in Kumbungu is high.



Ras Mubarak was grateful that his residents voted for him to represent them in parliament.



According to him, "When you have life, you have everything. God willing, in 2024, I will contest as an MP.”



The MP said he was hopeful to serve in the 8th Parliament because it is a unique House with a hung Parliament.



"As somebody who enjoys lawmaking, I would have wished to be part of the 8th Parliament but God worked in different ways. If I am alive in 2024, I will contest,” he added.

