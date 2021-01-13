Regional News of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Source: Class FM

I’ll be a Member of Parliament for all – Sosu to constituents

Member of Parliament for the Madina Constituenc, Francis Xavier Sosu

Member of Parliament for the Madina Constituency, Francis Xavier Kojo Sosu has assured his constituents that he will be an MP for all without discrimination.



The human rights activist is calling for the support of all constituents irrespective of the political affiliation to come onboard and work together to develop the constituency.



Mr Sosu made the call during his thanksgiving tour to churches and mosques in the Madina Constituency.



He extended appreciation not only those who voted for him but to every constituent of Madina including the security services, the churches, the mosques, mallams, pastors and several other individuals.



“I wish to use this opportunity and medium to express in all humility, my sincerest appreciation to all of you for your immense support that has brought us this victory for Madina. Thank you all. For those I'm yet to visit again, be assured of my visit of appreciation to you soon,” he stated.



The legal practitioner snatched the Madina seat from the incumbent Abubakar Saddique Boniface of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 7 December 2020 polls.



Mr Sosu ran on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and polled 62,127 votes to beat the former Minister of Inner-city and Zongo Development, who polled 46,985 votes.



Another candidate, Prince Oppong-Boadu of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), polled 692 votes.





