I’ll always respond to your calls - Bawumia assures Otumfuo

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was at the Manhyia Palace on November 26 to celebrate the last Akwasidae with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene.



Dressed in traditional kente cloth, Dr. Bawumia was accompanied to the Manhyia Palace by a delegation including some party officials.



During the event, the Vice President expressed his gratitude for the blessings he received from Otumfuo during the party's presidential primaries held on November 4, 2023.



He acknowledged the role Otumfuo's blessings played in his victory during the election.



Dr Bawumia added that he is ever ready to respond to the calls of the Asantehene regardless of the timing.



"The chief linguist, as the regional minister mentioned, today marks the last celebration of the Akwasidae, and I have come to celebrate with him (Otumfuo). I also wish to seize this opportunity to express my gratitude to him.



“I came here initially to ask for his blessing and direction when I was going to contest for the flagbearership of the NPP. He prayed for me and bestowed his blessings upon me and by God’s grace, the endeavour was successful, and ultimately, the NPP emerged victorious.



“So, I cannot be in Accra but to come here and say thank you to him and ask for God's blessings upon him. I thank you very much and anytime you call on me I will respond to your calls regardless, either morning, afternoon, or evening,” he said.



The event, a thanksgiving festival observed by the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, attracted a crowd, including high-profile political figures.



Among notable people was National Chairman of the NPP, Stephen Ntim; Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Wontuni; Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Energy Minister Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Education Minister Osei Yaw Adutwum, and Interior Minister Ambrose Dery, among others.





