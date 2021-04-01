I’ll accept to replace Ablakwa on Appointments Committee – Dafeamekpor

General News of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: 3 News

South Danyi Lawmaker, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has revealed that he will accept to replace Member of Parliament for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on the Appointments Committee of Parliament if he is selected.



Mr Ablakwa resigned from the Committee on Wednesday, March 31.



He said in a letter dated Tuesday, March 30 and addressed to the Speaker, Alban Kingsford Bagbin that the decision was taken “after days of careful reflection and thoughtful considerations”.



“I shall like to state that the reasons for this difficult decision are both personal and on principle.”



Asked whether he will welcome a decision to pick him to replace the former Deputy Education for the next vetting, Mr Dafeamekpor told Dzifa Bampoh on the First Take on 3FM Thursday, April 1 that “I will step in his shows and try to emulate the achievements that he has done but that decision will be left with the caucus, that is the Volta caucus.”



In an earlier tweet, he noted that any attempt to remove the current leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) side in parliament following the internal wrangling will be damaging to the main opposition party.



He indicated that Haruna Iddrisu, Muntaka Mubarak and James Kluste Avedzi are the right people needed by the NDC to match up to Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu and Alexander Afenyo Markcin who are leading the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) front in Parliament.



Mr Dfeamekpor said “Haruna, Avedzi & Muntaka remain our most potent strikers against Kyei, Afenyo-Markin & Annor-Dompreh in Parliament.



“To even shift them internally would be damaging to the formation let alone to replace any. They survived Agyarko-bribery accusations 4yrs ago. This too they will.”