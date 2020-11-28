General News of Saturday, 28 November 2020

Source: Peace FM

I'll abolish the speaking of English language in Ghana if elected as President - Akua Donkor

Presidential candidate of the Ghana Freedom Party, Madam Akua Donkor

Presidential candidate of the Ghana Freedom Party, Madam Akua Donkor says she will abolish English Language when elected as President of Ghana.



According to her, one of her topmost promises to Ghanaians is to ban the citizenry from speaking English stressing the making of English an official language of the country contributes to the woes of Ghanaians.



Akua Donkor said this during an interview with host Abeiku Santana on Okay FM's drive time.



She added that she will sack every person in Parliament to make way for new people, new laws.



''I will abolish English Language in Ghana. When elected, I will ban Ghana from speaking English. God, in his infinite wisdom, knows why He created us. We don't rule a nation with English but with wisdom and power'', she said.

