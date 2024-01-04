I’ll abdicate if any Akan people claim to have come to Ghana before Bonos – Dormaahene

General News of Thursday, 4 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II, Dormaahene, has reiterated a historical fact that the Bonos were the first among the Akan people to arrive in present-day Ghana.



According to him, their arrival in Ghana was dated to as far back as the late 1200s with the then Techimanhene, Bono Kyempem Baduakwa.



He said if any chief or historian could provide evidence that any member of the Akan cluster arrived before 1295, he would abdicate his throne.



In addressing the issue at a gathering, Agyemang Badu said among the Bonos, Asantes, Fantes, Akuapems and others, “Who were the first to come to present-day Ghana? It was the Bonos.



“I want a chief who can claim to be an Akan and that his throne preceded that of Bono Kyempem Baduakwa, Techimanhene.



“I want any chief whose throne came before 1295. If that person is able to prove their existence before Nana Techimanhene, I will abdicate my throne that day and handover,” he stated to applause by his subjects.



He lamented how Bonos have failed to tell their history hence succumbing to the narrative of a singular group and leaving others to position their history as superior.



According to historical sources reviewed by GhanaWeb, the Bono, also called the Brong and the Abron, are an Akan people of West Africa. Bonos are normally tagged Akan piesie or Akandifo of which Akan is a derivative name.



Bono is the genesis and cradle of Akans. Bono is one of the largest ethnic group of Akan and are matrilineal people.



