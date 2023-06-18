I left the military because of a coup – Kofi Amoabeng

General News of Sunday, 18 June 2023

The former Chief Executive of defunct UT Bank who doubles as a retired military captain has stated that one of the toughest decisions that he had to make while in the army was the decision to leave.



According to him, even though he had the dream of becoming a Military General, he had to leave because he was against a coup d’etat that occurred.



He was quick to add that he automatically became a businessman after the exit.



Kofi Amoabeng Captain (rtd) in a Facebook post wrote: My dream was to become a Military General. The toughest decision I had to make was leaving the Army. I left because I was against the Coup d'etat which occurred.”



“I became a businessman by default. Your character and Values define who you are not your Dreams and Aspirations,” he charged.



Kofi Amoabeng’s UT Bank was among the financial institutions that were affected by the banking sector clean-up exercise in 2019.



However, speaking in a GTV interview on Friday, February 17, 2023, which was monitored by GhanaWeb, Kofi Amoabeng said that a lot of people think that he is still rich even though his bank collapsed some years ago.



He added that he lost all of his capital when the government shut down his bank, but he is able to get what to live on now.



“I don’t have wealth, I’m broke and Ghanaians should be happy, those who don’t like people who progress. It doesn’t make a difference because when I was whatever I was… I wore one shoe; I had one watch –this same watch. Now I still wear the same shoe and one watch, so for me, it makes no difference.



“But Ghanaians tend to think I’ve got some wealth stashed somewhere because they are putting themselves in my shoes; they think if they were like me if they had owned a bank then they would have a lot of money outside.



“But my wealth was in the bank and in the company; so, while the company and the bank were doing very well, I was worth a lot of money, but the bank went through losses, and so on, and so forth; therefore, my capital went with the bank. I think it’s not difficult to understand,” he said.









