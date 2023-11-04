'I leave everything to God' - Bawumia speaks after casting his vote

Politics of Saturday, 4 November 2023

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia arrived at the headquarters of the New Patriotic Party in Accra to cast his vote in the 2023 presidential primaries on Saturday, 04 November 2023.



Bawumia who arrived with his wife Samira Bawumia went through the voting process to cast his ballot.



Amid cheers and adulations from some of the delegates and party members gathered, Bawumia and his wife cast their votes.



Speaking to GhanaWeb and a number of pressmen after casting their votes, Dr Bawumia said that he is confident of winning the elections.



“It has been good so far” When pressed about his confidence of winning the polls, a calm-looking Bawumia said “Reasonably. I don’t want to predict and will leave everything to God,” he said.



Earlier on, Bawumia’s main rival, Kennedy Agyapong also cast his ballot in the Assin Central constituency.



He revealed that a collation center has been established where his team will be counting his votes to ensure that they are on top of issues.



Kennedy Agyapong also warned that if everything goes smoothly and there is no show of bias, he will humbly accept the result and pledge his support for the winner.



However, if he and his team suspect some bias and unfairness, he will take an action that he believes will serve his interest.



“We have a centre where the results instantly come in so be rest assured we will get our numbers on time. There is no violence, nothing and we will all go to the stadium this evening to celebrate. Whoever wins is for the party. It’s not an individual thing. If I win, I will be there, If I don’t win, I will be there," he said.



