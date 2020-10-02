General News of Friday, 2 October 2020

I know what killed my father, it is not coronavirus – Obour reveals

play videoObour's lost his father at the Ridge Hospital

Bice Osei Kuffour popularly known as Obour has dismissed claims that Nana Boansi Osei Kuffour, his late father, died from the novel Coronavirus.



He told Paul Adom-Otchere on Good Evening Ghana on Thursday, that his family never received any report from the hospital that his father tested positive for the virus.



“We asked countless times, we never got the result, officially,” the musician said.



He added that he, together with other family members who had contact with his father, tested negative from COVID-19.



“In Juaso for instance, over 43 people that had very close contact with him including his wife, tested and everybody came out negative. So, the queen mother of Juaso was saying if Nana had COVID, then it was a special type of COVID,” Obour stated.



“Later I got briefed by the family that they’d given us the cause of death and it was Hepatitis and wasn’t COVID,” the former President of MUSIGA emphasised.



Background



The father of Obour was reported to have died after he allegedly contracted the novel Coronavirus on Friday, March 27.



According to reports, the deceased, Nana Osei Boansi Kuffour, was taken to the Ridge Hospital on Thursday, March 26, 2020 after showing symptoms of the virus.



But the musician in a statement announcing the demise of his father stated that his father had returned from the UK on 19th March after his yearly visit to the family. Upon his return, he was fine but began coughing on Sunday 22nd.



“We arranged for his blood sample to be tested and he tested positive for malaria. We began treatment for malaria but his condition got worse. We arranged to bring him to Accra to be tested for COVID-19 at Ridge Hospital on Wednesday. They informed us that his report will be ready on Friday and that we should keep him in quarantine which we did.



“On Thursday night he had extreme difficulty with breathing so we called the Ambulance service and informed them of his condition. We told them the patient has tested for COVID-19 and awaiting his results so they should come along with appropriate apparel.



“The ambulance team took him to Ridge Hospital around 11pm on Thursday, March 26. We informed the health team at Ridge of his condition and also informed them he had earlier taken a test for COVID and awaiting results. Then he died.



Obour later announced the death on his social media: "Late this afternoon, the Drs informed us that he is likely to be a confirmed COVID case and as such we should take steps to do a contact trace and quarantine ourselves. Sadly, he passed on this evening".









